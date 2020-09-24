Operation Grace Delivery: volunteers deliver food to quarantined

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – People have to eat, and right now there are many obstacles that can get in the way like long shifts, the reconstruction of the Ramstein dining facility and COVID-19 which can add complications to getting a nice meal.



For Airmen and their families, the 86th Airlift Wing Chapel tried to alleviate these challenges with Operation Grace Delivery, working hard to offer free meals for Airmen, their families and those in quarantine as well.



“Our main goal is to provide spiritual support for our Aimen,” said Tech. Sgt. Gail Mones, 86th AW Chapel Plans and Programs noncommissioned officer in charge. “At the same time we are here to provide whatever it is that our Airmen need. Right now I think one way to reach people is to serve food.”



There have been other programs in the past involving food, like Operation Connect, which involved on-base restaurants providing catered food, but this time it is volunteers who have arrived in overwhelming numbers to assist.



Once volunteers arrived at the Southside Chapel, they were briefed on food preparation, sanitation and safety. Then they set up their work area, assembled their cooking tools and began food preparation like chopping up fresh ingredients.



The Southside Chapel was full of volunteers cooking, laughing and getting to know each other as meals like lasagna, rice and shrimp and enchiladas were prepared over the last six weeks. Even in the casual environment, a lot of work was getting done.



“Today we will be delivering about 70 meals. During the program we delivered about 380 meals,” Mones said.



The final step of the program is to have volunteers deliver the meals directly to those who requested them. This is pivotal to those who are in quarantine and can’t leave their home.



With the reopening of Club 7 soon, the 86th AW Chapel team is halting the program to reevaluate how the program might be affected, and how it can best serve the community.



The chapel would like to thank all the people who gave their time to help set up, cook and deliver the meals,” Mones said. At times they even had more help than they needed.

