Navy Contract Demonstrates Commitment to Protecting Public Health and the Environment

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded an $8.5 million modification task order under an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract Sept. 28 to AECOM Technical Services Inc., of Los Angeles, California for investigation and remediation of releases, groundwater protection and evaluation of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



“This work is aligned with the proposed Tank Upgrade Alternatives Decision Document submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency and State Department of Health in September 2019,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Red Hill Program Management Office Director Cmdr. Darrel Frame. “The proposed work further demonstrates the commitment by the Navy and Defense Logistics Agencies to continue to protect public health, the environment, and defend our nation.”



The work to be performed under this modification provides supplemental work required by the regulators, such as continuous soil gas monitoring systems, continued additional groundwater and drinking water sampling and evaluation, monitoring well installation, additional groundwater modelling and a potential pilot groundwater tracer test.



Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by January 2023.



The Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is a vital strategic asset for the Department of Defense. Fuel stored there is a strategic war reserve and would be required to defend national security interests in the Indo-Pacific. The facility also supports the Hawaii National Guard and is available in times of crisis to support state and local authorities, and others. The facility’s elevated, underground location makes it uniquely safe from cyberattack and able to use gravity to provide vital fuel to the airport, harbors and electric company in a power outage.

