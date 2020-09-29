Education center upgrades to benefit Airmen, civilians

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 50th Force Support Squadron’s Force Development Flight will soon have a revamped education center in Bldg. 210 to service Schriever education needs of Airmen and civilians.



During the fiscal year close out, the 50th Contracting Squadron and the 21st Comptroller Squadron helped the flight secure more than $500,000 for the education center renovations, which are scheduled to be completed in mid-November or December.



The upgraded education center will include improved lighting, sound-proof walls beneficial for testing and new spaces for staff. It will also be used for the College Level Examination Program and the Dantes Subject Standardized Tests.



“To have the resources here so Airmen don’t have to go to another base is critical for us,” said James Driscoll, 50th FSS Force Development Flight chief.



Previously, Airmen had to schedule appointments at Peterson Air Force Base to complete their training and tests.

“Reducing Airmen’s travel time and money spent on the back-and-forth should benefit their education,” said Lauren Clark, Force Development Flight education services specialist. “The only testing here previously was the [Career Development Courses] and [Professional Military Education] testing.”



Upgrades to the education center not only benefit Airmen, but also the civilians. Clark said they’ll add multiple new employees once it reopens.



“We’ll have three new positions and by adding the civilian education training counselor spot, I’m going to have a partner,” Clark said.



Due to the ongoing renovations, the unit is currently dispersed in five different locations throughout Bldg. 210, but Driscoll said the temporary inconvenience will provide long-term benefits.



“The units that have accommodated us have been phenomenal and allowing us to [use] their area has been critical,” he said. “We’re able to stay inside the same building where people can find us.”



Despite the changes and construction happening with the remodel, Driscoll said their current resources remain accessible to Airmen.



“We’ve not lost one day of service to any of the customers or members so that’s been a great asset for us,” he said. “We’re asking training managers and supervisors to be a little more efficient in the scheduling process. We don’t want anyone to be overdue, or miss anything. It’s worked out very well so far.”



All Force Development Flight phone numbers will remain the same and will be transferred to their temporary locations.



For more information regarding the education center, email the education office organization box 50FSS.FSD.EDOffice@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2020 Date Posted: 09.29.2020 16:45 Story ID: 379698 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Education center upgrades to benefit Airmen, civilians, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.