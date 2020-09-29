slow is smooth and smooth is fast

With readiness comes training, and with training comes preparedness, and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point’s Marine Corps Outlying Field (MCOLF) Atlantic provides the environment for it all. The Carteret County Special Response Team (SRT) teamed up with MCAS Cherry Point to begin using MCOLF Atlantic training grounds for special weapons and tactics trainees, Sept. 21-24, 2020. MCOLF Atlantic offered facilities such as an indoor range, a mock town, and classrooms for practical application training and sit-down classes, MCOLF Atlantic also provided barracks overnight.
MCAS Cherry Point and its satellite facilities, such as MCOLF Atlantic and Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, are utilized by military branches across the Department of Defense, including foreign militaries and even local civil partners, in support of overall mission accomplishment. MCAS Cherry Point boasts a wide spectrum of training grounds, to include in the air and sea, allowing for a multitude of training conditions useful for supporting almost any training scenario.
