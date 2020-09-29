Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bataan Celebrates 23 Years

    USS Bataan 23rd Birthday Celebration

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 29, 2020) - Capt. Bryan Carmichael,

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Courtesy Story

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    The crew of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) came together on the mess decks to celebrate 23 years of outstanding service, Sept. 29.

    During the birthday ceremony, the crew celebrated with a cake-cutting and viewed a commemorative video that honored the Bataan and the rich legacy of service associated with the ship’s name. Dan Crowley, a Bataan Death March survivor, made a virtual appearance in the video and shared a few words with Bataan’s crew members.
    “Happy Birthday to all the crewmembers of the USS Bataan and the Marines who served with them, both men and women,” said Crowley. “You are doing a magnificent job and you should be proud of what you are doing. You are perhaps the finest crew members in this world at this time.”
    Capt. Bryan Carmichael, Bataan’s commanding officer, shared some words with the crew and challenged them to work every day to keep the ship in the fight.
    “Today, I ask each of you to honor the ship’s past and prepare for her future,” said Carmichael. “Take pride in this mighty ship, take ownership in her success, for she is yours and you are hers.”
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) was commissioned Sept. 20, 1997 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Linda Sloan Mundy, the wife of former Marine Corps Commandant General Carl E. Mundy, Jr. christened the ship “in the name of the United States and in honor of the heroic defenders of Bataan.”
    The Bataan is currently homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

