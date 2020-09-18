Patient and Family Partnership Council seeks new members

The 325th Medical Group is looking for members to join the Patient and Family Partnership Council. Anyone looking to improve processes within our Military Treatment Facilities should consider becoming a volunteer advisor.



“These volunteers can be active duty patients, active duty dependents, retirees, or retiree family members,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Michelle Isbester, 325th Medical Support Squadron resource management office flight commander.



Volunteer advisors are crucial in providing valuable insight, suggestions and recommendations to improve medical facilities. The PFPC holds quarterly meetings to have a chance for their voices to be heard.



“I am a member of the council because I possess extensive medical and administrative experience,” said Jo Price, 325th MG patient advocate. “I also am a people person which enables me to engage with patients confidently and make them feel comfortable while working through their concerns.”



Price has been working with the PFPC and says she has no plans to stop any time soon.



“My hope for this council is to…gain differing perspectives on successful healthcare operations,” Isbester continued. “Then…improve the areas that show lower satisfaction with the assistance of the council members.”



Volunteer advisors can share opinions and experiences even as a patient or family member. By using those experiences, advisors will present ideas to improve relationships among patients, families and medical clinic staff including providers and admin.



“One specific example of an improvement that has been made…is the installation of cell phone chargers in patient waiting areas,” Isbester added.



Anyone interested in becoming a part of the council should contact Capt. Michelle Isbester, 325th Medical Support Squadron resource management office flight commander at 850-283-7069.

