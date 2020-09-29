SECAF explores MHAFB’s unique capabilities, partnerships

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett experienced the unique capabilities of the 366th Fighter Wing as well as the wing’s strong strategic partnership with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) during a visit Sept. 24, 2020.



Barret spoke with the leaders of the 428th Fighter Squadron, a U.S.-flagged squadron of the RSAF that operates F-15SG Strike Eagles, about the importance of strengthening partnerships. She continued her visit by exploring the unique capabilities of the 366th FW.



The Gunfighters are leaders in a new organizational structure that increases their ability to deploy forces anywhere, faster. Barrett observed a demonstration of this dynamic force employment, highlighting the Gunfighter’s innovation and hard work in the shift to a near-peer threat.



“F-15 Strike Eagles slicing through the skies above Mountain Home showcase readiness,” said Barrett. “Mountain Home Airmen are strengthening international partnerships through side-by-side training with the Republic of Singapore’s air force. Simultaneously, the Gunfighter culture of engaged leadership and agile decision-making is accelerating innovation from squadron structure to rapid deployment. These efforts are foundational to implementing the National Defense Strategy to protect the U.S. and its interests.”



As the mission continues, so do the lives of Airmen and their families.



Throughout Barrett's visit, she discussed the Air Force’s successes and challenges, celebrating Airmen along the way. She personally recognized outstanding Airmen, listened to the concerns and ideas of a diverse group of Airmen during a diversity and inclusion talk, and met with the members of the Key Spouse Program to hear the challenges facing Airmen and their families.



Barrett’s time with the 366th FW reaffirmed the purpose, mission, and people at the 366th FW.



“The Gunfighters are proud to be leaders in innovation, committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships and prioritizing the readiness and well-being of our Airmen to compete and win today as well as in the future,” said Col. Richard Goodman, 366th FW commander. “I’m proud of our Airmen as they highlighted what it means to be a Gunfighter to the Secretary of the Air Force. Her visit reinforces the importance of the Gunfighters’ dynamic and unique capabilities as well as the importance of our international partnerships.”

