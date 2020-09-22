“Blackjack” Soldiers received the latest model of the RQ-7Bv2 Shadow unmanned aircraft systems

Photo By Spc. Savannah Roy | Spc. Kemonté Williams, an unmanned aircraft systems maintainer with Troop A, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Savannah Roy | Spc. Kemonté Williams, an unmanned aircraft systems maintainer with Troop A, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, checks the tire pressure of an RQ-7Bv2 Shadow unmanned aircraft system during preventative maintenance inspections, Sept. 22, at Evans Army Airfield, Georgia. During maintenance of the aircraft, Soldiers look for deficiencies, such as the wear of cables and replacing air filters and spark plugs. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Savannah Roy, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA. - The “Blackjack” Soldiers from Troop B, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, received the latest model of the RQ-7Bv2 Shadow unmanned aircraft systems at Evans Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 22.







The Shadow is capable of assisting ground and aviation units with surveillance and reconnaissance: spotting threats, monitoring vehicle movements, or providing grid locations with its video technology. This information allows the units to conduct missions more efficiently and effectively.





The upgraded version of the UAS is visually similar to the previous model, but with several improvements.







“Our flight endurance has gone up significantly with this newer model,” said Spc. Edward Clark, an unmanned aircraft systems operator with Troop B, 3rd Sqn., 17th Cav. Rgmt.







Larger fuel storages means longer flight time. In addition to the increased range, the new version of the Shadow meets increased requirements for higher levels of communications security.







“Operating the Shadow is a team effort,” said Clark. “From the maintainers performing equipment safety checks, to the operators ensuring the electronics systems are operational, we rely on each other pretty heavily to accomplish the mission.”