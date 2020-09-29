Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st DSB to conduct color casing ceremony

    CLARKSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis 

    101st Airborne Division (AA) Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The command team of 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will mark the unit’s upcoming deployment to the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations with a color casing ceremony here, Thursday, October 1.

    The 101st Div. Sust. Bde. will case the brigade colors at 10:00 a.m. in the brigade area.

    The casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony held by the United States Army and represents the start of the brigade’s deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    Throughout history, Warriors used a banner or other symbols to identify specific units, and to serve as a rallying point for troops. Today, the colors, with battle streamers attached, join their respective units in formation during ceremonies to signify their presence during past battles.

    More than 200 Soldiers will deploy to the U.S. Central Command theater to conduct mission command operations and provide intra-theater logistical support.

    Masks are required at the ceremony and we ask that those in attendance also maintain safe social distancing per established CDC guidelines.

    Members of the media interested in covering the event should contact Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis, 101st Div. Sust. Bde. Public Affairs at 786-257-6066 or email to carlos.r.davis6.mil@mail.mil. Please RSVP by no later than 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30. Media will meet the PAO escort at the T.C. Freeman Gate Visitor Center (Gate 4) no later than 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1. However, media will need to arrive before that in order to go through a security screening to gain access post, which is done at the Gate 4 Visitor Center.

