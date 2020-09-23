Massachusetts National Guard highlights Master Sgt. Maria Escobar during Hispanic Heritage Month

Courtesy Photo | HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. -- Master Sgt. Maria Escobar, an education and training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. -- Master Sgt. Maria Escobar, an education and training specialist with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, Force Support Flight, Massachusetts Air National Guard, is highlighted during Hispanic Heritage Month, September 22, 2020. Escobar was born in Columbia. "I joined the military because I wanted to give back to this country that has given me so much," said Escobar. "I came to this country at the age of nine as an immigrant and when I was able to enlist, I did right away since it was important to me to give back." (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

MASTER SGT. MARIA ESCOBAR,

102ND INTELLIGENCE WING, FORCE SUPPORT FLIGHT

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry, Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

Master Sgt. Maria Escobar was born in Colombia and came to the United States when she was nine-years old. Besides her mother and her, the rest of Escobar’s family lives in Colombia.

Escobar said her entire family is Colombian. “We are half Spaniard, French and Native,” she added.

She joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard on Sept. 1, 2004, as an education and training specialist. She is assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing, Force Support Flight.

“I joined the military because I wanted to give back to this country that has given me so much,” said Escobar. “I came to this country at the age of nine as an immigrant and when I was able to enlist, I did right away since it was important to me to give back.”

On Thanksgiving, her family does not traditionally cook turkey. Instead, Escobar cooks a Pernil (Pork Shoulder). They also celebrate the 20th of July, which is Colombian Independence Day, and they usually go to the Colombian festival held in Boston.

When she was in high school, she danced with the Colombian Folkloric group and still enjoys dancing today.

“Since being introduced to dancing, I have kept up with it,” Escobar said. “I love going out dancing with my husband to the Latino clubs.”

Escobar recommends surrounding yourself with loved ones and allowing yourself to be taken care of if you are struggling or having a hard time.

“You are loved. You matter. This hard time will pass and you will overcome it,” she said.

