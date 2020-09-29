Centaur Test

Photo By Albert Vogel | Field sensors communicate with "Q", a large, portable viewing screen like this one....... read more read more Photo By Albert Vogel | Field sensors communicate with "Q", a large, portable viewing screen like this one. The screen, typically housed in the command and control center, displays a map or aerial photo of the area monitored by the sensors. (Editor's note: the photo of the screen has been purposely blurred.) see less | View Image Page

Testing of an advanced, complex system to detect chemical and biological threats and help leaders understand and respond to each threat was conducted in August and September at Dugway Proving Ground.

Over the course of 15 nights, with 43 trials, valuable data was gathered for improvements of the system by outdoor releases of simulated chemical and biological agents. Testing of the system will be conducted each summer at DPG, through 2026.

“We got everything done that the customer wanted, and the customer is very happy with all the results,” said Jeff Poor, Test Officer and microbiologist at DPG.

The Capabilities to Enhance Threat Awareness, Understanding and Response (CENTAUR) system consolidates its instruments within a refrigerator-sized metal box, called a Point Sensor Enclosure (PSE), for rapid posting. Typically, a collection of PSEs would be posted in an area of likely attack, to detect a chemical or biological agent threat and give warning.

Instruments of the PSE include chemical and biological detectors, day and night vision cameras that also detect movement, communication software, and meteorological sensors.

The standard PSE is powered by a generator or electrical line, but the Expeditionary Point Sensor Enclosure (EPSE) is solar-powered and runs off charged batteries. Both carry much of the same instrumentation.

Much of the recent testing helped create analytics within CENTAUR -- data that leads to the most likely outcome, based on previous test scenarios. These informed outcomes can guide leaders to make the best decisions during an attack or incident.

Each PSE communicates with a large, portable viewing screen, called the “Q” (named after James Bond’s armorer). Typically housed in the command and control center, Q displays a map or aerial photo of the area and the position and data of each PSE. The touch screen’s information may be easily sorted through or marked with critical information.

CENTAUR is overseen by the Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Detection, based in Maryland.