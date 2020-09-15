Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: September 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    During September 2020, thousands of service members have trained at Fort McCoy for operations for annual Army Reserve and Guard training, and more.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 10:04
    Story ID: 379570
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: September 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Guard
    annual training
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT