Dover AFB Fall Wingman Day Series takes flight

Team Dover hosted a Fall Wingman Day Series Sept. 16-18, 2020, to focus on comprehensive Airmen fitness and resiliency.

Held each spring and fall, Wingman Day encourages Airmen to set time aside to participate in physical and mental skill strengthening events.

This year’s theme was “Eagles Reflect and Connect,” which ties in both the physical and mental resilience aspects of the series.

“The class menu allows members to tap into their individual and professional needs to balance their resilience,” said Dr. Mamie Futrell, 436th Airlift Wing community support coordinator. “There are classes that will provide tools to Airmen who may have a need to boost their resilience in their personal life, such as parenting or spirituality. This is part of the ‘reflect’ piece. On the other side, you have social and sporting events that allow Airmen to tap into that connection with others, which fulfills the ‘connect’ element of this week.”

This year, the series was composed of over 20 different class topics, 11 different sporting events and a handful of social connection events, such as coffee with Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief.

With the help of public health at the 436th Medical Group, precautions were put in place for this year’s event due to COVID-19. When possible, events were hosted via virtual platforms that did not require sign-ups. For other events, appointment slots were made available online and coordinated ahead of time. Members were required to adhere to social distancing and mask wear policies.

Online classes covered topics, such as yoga, resiliency during remote learning, creating healthy relationships and coping with transitions. Several in-person events were held at various locations on base, such as a photography class, sexual assault prevention and response/suicide prevention training, spiritual classes and parenting classes.

Physical strengthening events were also held at the base track and basketball court, such as a “fastest human” quarter-mile run, soccer kicks and a 3-point shoot out. A golf tournament was hosted at the base golf course.

“Things are always going to knock you down, but the big thing is, how are you going to get back up from it?” said 1st Lt. Derek Breedlove, 436th Force Support Squadron fitness center officer in charge. “Fitness, your health, your family and all of these different pieces of comprehensive Airman fitness will help you get back up. Us putting on these events are great; they're going to keep our Airmen more resilient and stay resilient into the future.”



Additionally, a virtual 5K was available for members to participate in throughout the week at their own leisure, respecting social distancing measures.



“COVID-19 will not defeat us. It will not separate us. It will not define us,” said Futrell. “Our mission does not stop because of the pandemic, and therefore, our Airman’s well-being remains a focus.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 09.29.2020 07:58 Story ID: 379466 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB Fall Wingman Day Series takes flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.