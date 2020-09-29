USAG Wiesbaden barracks day room renovated

Photo By Emily Jennings | WIESBADEN, Germany - Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Emily Jennings | WIESBADEN, Germany - Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, presents the newly-renovated day room in the Bldg. 1206 barracks Sept. 25 on Clay Kaserne. The new day room will serve as a place for Soldiers to unwind and relax. The flooring was replaced, walls painted, art hung and couches, a table, TV, foosball table and pool table were added. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany - Sgt. Cynthia Tornes, 1-214th; Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, U.S. Army Europe; and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, cut a ribbon Sept. 25 to officially open the newly-renovated day room in the Bldg. 1206 barracks on Clay Kaserne.



The new day room will serve as a place for Soldiers to unwind and relax. The flooring was replaced, walls painted, art hung and couches, a table, TV, foosball table and pool table were added.



Abernethy and Truchon called Tornes instrumental in getting the room renovated. Truchon credited her personal effort and energy as well as the Department of Public Works team for making it happen.