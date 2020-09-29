Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Wiesbaden barracks day room renovated

    USAG Wiesbaden barracks day room renovated

    Photo By Emily Jennings | WIESBADEN, Germany - Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    09.29.2020

    Story by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Sgt. Cynthia Tornes, 1-214th; Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, U.S. Army Europe; and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, cut a ribbon Sept. 25 to officially open the newly-renovated day room in the Bldg. 1206 barracks on Clay Kaserne.

    The new day room will serve as a place for Soldiers to unwind and relax. The flooring was replaced, walls painted, art hung and couches, a table, TV, foosball table and pool table were added.

    Abernethy and Truchon called Tornes instrumental in getting the room renovated. Truchon credited her personal effort and energy as well as the Department of Public Works team for making it happen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 02:48
    Story ID: 378881
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden barracks day room renovated, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT