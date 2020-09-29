AUAB participates in Ruck Racism event

More than 300 service members from Al Udeid participated in a “Ruck Racism” ruck march hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in support of diversity and inclusion Sept. 27, 2020, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



The event, which was a 6K ruck around Al Udeid, was intended to bring awareness to the topic of racism and spark tough conversations.



“This is a wing-level ruck to bring awareness to the Armed Forces to stand against racism and to create an environment of compassion, sensitivity, and unity,” said Senior Airman Camille Bartlett, 379th Security Forces Squadron defender. “We are trying to make these types issues more natural and comfortable to talk about, regardless if that is from our lower tier Airman, to our top leaders.”



In addition to the 379th ESFS, the event was sponsored by the Al Udeid Chief’s Group, Company Grade Officer’s Association, the Top III, Grand Slam 5/6 and the First Sergeants Association.



According to Tech. Sgt. Durya Toles, 379th ESFS unit security manager, the idea for the event was inspired by a chief master sergeant from Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas.



“With racism being a hot topic in America and the lack of facilitation of conversation, I figured this would be a great opportunity to gather people to support a common cause, whereas actions speak louder than words,” he said. “When I saw how the chief was able to get masses of people to participate and stand against racism I wanted to bring that same feeling to AUAB.”



Toles also stated that in order to change the culture we need help from every.



“I understand this has been an ongoing issue in the military as we are a direct reflection of the American people, but we need the support from the highest ranked individual and the airmen to make the change happen,” he said.

