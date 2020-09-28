Hawaii Small Business Wins Contract for Utility Systems Studies in the Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $20 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for architectural and engineering (AE) services Sept. 25 to InSynergy Engineering Inc., of Honolulu, Hawaii for utility systems studies at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations.



“The award of this contract represents a significant capability for NAVFAC Pacific in support of our Facilities Engineering Commands in the Northwest, Southwest, Hawaii, Marianas, and the Far East,” said NAVFAC Pacific Public Works Business Line (PWBL) Director Christopher Floro.



The NAVFAC Pacific PWBL Utilities Management Division will be the contract technical coordinator and point of contact for delivery order awards and execution in support of utilities infrastructure management services, technical investigations, and system studies over the next five years in the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations.



The work to be performed provides for AE utility systems studies, including but not limited to, electrical mechanical and civil utility system studies; mapping services; system operational modeling; facility project site notional renderings; supervisory control and data acquisition systems and utility operation center studies; and engineering services for various studies with associated multi-discipline AE support services.



Work will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and other government facilities in Hawaii, Japan, Northwest and Southwest states, Guam and Diego Garcia.



“We are eagerly looking forward to our contract partnership with InSynergy Engineering Inc. to enhance the resilience, reliability, and integrity of the Navy’s critical utilities infrastructure that supports mission readiness and operational capability in the Indo-Pacific theater,” said Floro.



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025.

