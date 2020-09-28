NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $14 Million Energy Efficiency Project [CORRECTED]

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded Ameresco Inc., Framingham, a $14,375,273 firm-fixed-price contract to install a solar photovoltaic system (PV), a solar thermal system, HVAC improvements, and lighting improvements at Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam (JBPHH).



[CORRECTED QUOTE] “To fulfill our mission here in Hawaii and provide JBPHH Department of Defense personnel at the Wahiawa Annex with facility support, we need substantial energy, hot water, and air conditioning,” said Capt. Randall Harmeyer, Public Works Officer JBPHH. “Securing these in an efficient and renewable manner is key to long-term, cost-effective mission success. The Navy is a leader in Hawaii for using technology to power our facilities sustainably.”



The work to be performed provides for a solar PV system with a capacity of 1,000 kW, mounted on a canopy over a portion of an existing base parking lot. The array will supply power to the site via an existing medium voltage switchgear; a solar thermal system with ~200 gal/day capacity; HVAC retro-commissioning; and lighting controls upgrade, consisting of new occupancy sensor controls.



Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by October 2022.



This contract was competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities website with eight proposals received.

