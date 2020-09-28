NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $99 Million for Architect-Engineer Services for Waterfront Projects

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded Moffatt & Nichol – Burns & McDonnell Hawaii (large business), Honolulu, Hawaii, an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $99,000,000 for architect-engineer services for various waterfront projects and other projects.



The initial task order of $9,277,279 was awarded for the design of FY22 Special Project RM17-1007 Repair Wharves B20 & B21, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by February 2022.



“We are very excited to get this Engineering Services Contract in place,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Chief Engineer Aaron Darley. “Our piers, wharves, and docks must be repaired and maintained to ensure mission capability. This tool will play a significant role in achieving and maintain that capability.”



The work to be performed provides for architect-engineer services for new construction and/or repair/renovation of piers/wharves, bulkheads, drydocks and caissons, waterfront facilities such as warehouses or waterfront operations buildings, and bridges. Services are primarily for the execution and delivery of Military Construction project documentation, functional analysis and concept development workshops, design charrettes; design-build request for proposal solicitation documents; design-bid-build design contract documents; Specifications-Kept-Intact program; cost estimates utilizing the Micro-Computer Aided Cost Estimating System Second Generation (MII) cost estimating system; technical surveys and reports including concept studies, site engineering investigation, topographical survey, geotechnical investigation, hazardous material survey, munitions of explosive concern survey, hydrographic survey, and others; collateral equipment buy packages; comprehensive interior design, including structural interior design and furniture, fixtures, and equipment; and post construction award services.



All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within Hawaii. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025.



This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with three proposals received.

