NAVFAC Explores Innovative Ways to Recruit Next Generation of Talent

Despite the current pandemic environment, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific continues to explore new ways to find talent for its growing organization.



NAVFAC is the Naval Shore Facilities, Base Operating Support, and Expeditionary Engineering Systems Command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities.



“With our increasing workload and pace of design and construction execution, NAVFAC Pacific Capital Improvements (CI) is exploring all means at our disposal to find technical talent,” said NAVFAC Pacific Chief Engineer and CI Business Line Manager Marc Wong.



When the University of Hawaii at Manoa, College of Engineering (UHM CoE) reached out to NAVFAC Pacific to participate in its first virtual career day on Sept. 23, it was an opportunity that offered a one-stop shop to bring on-board the next generation of talent.



“We hold a long-standing Career Day for our students each fall and spring, but this was the first year it went virtual,” said UHM CoE Director of Marketing and Outreach Relations Kimberly Perez Hults.



A total of 81 industry partners hosted their own virtual booths with the event being split into two sessions – morning and afternoon. NAVFAC Pacific, along with 21 other military and public mainland agencies began recruitments in the morning and 59 private and local firms in the afternoon.



More than 350 candidates attended both sessions and approximately 300 industry representatives were involved to help answer questions via chat, to include text, audio, and video.



“Virtual career fairs are a great way to continue hiring during the pandemic crisis,” said NAVFAC Pacific Human Resources Hiring Specialist Arlene Fujikane. “The virtual event allowed our organization the opportunity to market and brand our vacant positions to a global market. We received an overwhelming interest for video chat/interviews, which resulted in follow up interviews for another day.”



The NAVFAC Pacific recruiters consisted of 12 representatives from CI, Asset Management (AM) and the Business Department (BD).



“We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the first Virtual Career Day and interested in hiring at least three to four graduates from this event,” said Wong. “I’m proud of our CI team’s efforts in organizing this event, which would not have been successful without support from NAVFAC Pacific AM, BD and the outstanding staff at UHM CoE. We look forward to partnering with UHM CoE for future engineering career days!”



UHM CoE is planning to hold another virtual fair in the spring and hopes to supplement it with a face-to-face element, if conditions allow.



“We would like to thank NAVFAC Pacific for being a trusted industry partner and top choice for our students and graduates,” said Hults. “We are pleased to see that over the course of three hours, the representatives at NAVFAC were able to meet individually with 87 students to discuss opportunities at the organization, making NAVFAC one of the most popular booths at career day.”



NAVFAC Pacific’s mission is to plan, build and maintain sustainable facilities, expertly delivering utilities, engineering, environmental and acquisition services to our supported commanders. We are the engineering link between the shore and Fleet within the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.

