NSWC Corona to Host ‘Industry Day’ Networking Event for Business Owners, Entrepreneurs Oct. 14

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division invites business owners and entrepreneurs to attend a free, virtual Industry Day event Oct. 14 to network with industry and explore ways to do business with the Navy.



The 8th annual event, hosted in partnership with the Riverside Community College District’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) and the City of Corona, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. using the Zoom platform. Virtual doors open at 8:30 a.m.



The Navy in Norco looks to forge connections with Inland Empire business owners and entrepreneurs during the event, while also providing insight on current and future support needs for those looking to do business with the government. The event will also feature breakout rooms for manufacturers, resellers and service providers to engage in non-private discussions with panel members and subject matter experts. Registration is open now at https://www.rccdptac.com/nswc-crna-industry-day-2020.



“In the last five years, NSWC Corona has purchased technical and engineering, management advisory, information technology (IT) outsourcing, IT software, business administrations and logistics support services from private industry,” said Deputy Director for Small Business Programs Aubrey Lavitoria. “Products purchased include test and measurement supplies, IT hardware, electrical and electronics equipment, software, furniture and more. The positive financial impact to local commerce when we make these purchases can be pretty significant.”



Industry Day discussions will also introduce community members to the newly-established Inland Empire Tech Bridge – anchored by NSWC Corona – that aims to partner local industry, academia, non-profits, and private capital to work together to find faster, better solutions to warfighter challenges while stimulating the regional innovation ecosystem.



“There are a lot of opportunities for doing business with the Navy,” said Lavitoria. “Our goal is to communicate that with our neighbors and open the doors for productive dialogue.”



Attendees are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. Interested parties may contact Aubrey Lavitoria at (951) 393-4810 or visit the website for full event schedules and additional details at https://www.rccdptac.com/nswc-crna-industry-day-2020.



Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona, headquartered in Norco, California, is the Navy's premier independent analysis and assessment agent, using measurement, analysis and assessment to enable our warfighters to train, fight and win. The center analyzes warfare systems readiness and performance, engineers the Fleet’s Live Virtual Constructive training network and environment, and advises and administratively manages the Navy and Marine Corps metrology and calibration program. Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey commands the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with a workforce of more than 3,700 scientists, engineers, contractors and support staff.

