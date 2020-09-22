TF Redhawk SWB Rock Drill

Photo By Sgt. John Onuoha | Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Smith, the senior enlisted advisor of the 1st Battalion, 361st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. John Onuoha | Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Smith, the senior enlisted advisor of the 1st Battalion, 361st Brigade Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, gives some guidance during a Southwest Border Mission Rock Drill on Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020. Soldiers with 1-361 BSB conducted the rock drill rehearsal to synchronize all parties involved in support of the SWB mission to ensure they understand the requirements to execute mission successfully. 5th AR BDE provides tough, realistic and relevant training based on the most up-to-date tactics, techniques and procedures to prepare units for deployment to their specific locations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Onuoha / 5th Armored Brigade) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 361st Brigade Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, conducted a Rock Drill for the Southwest Border mission on Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 22.



The rock drill is a rehearsal that synchronizes all parties involved in support of the South West Border mission to ensure they understand the requirements to execute the mission successfully.



5th AR BDE provides tough, realistic and relevant training based on the most up-to-date tactics, techniques and procedures to prepare units for deployment to their specific locations.



“In order for [rotational training units] to get to their destination, they have to come through Fort Bliss as a stopping point and then follow on to where their mission is,” said Mr. Jerry Jameson with the support operations, Army Field Support Battalion. “This is where they get validated. So there is a whole lot of support that follows along this particular stop so that they can go to their mission and be ready.”



1-361 BSB, also known as TF Redhawk, specializes in training and validating logistical Army Reserve rotational training units before they assume their missions.



“We have the mission to generate forces for different theater operations,” said Lt. Col. Julio Colon, the commander of TF Redhawk.

Colon said they only have five days to bring 300 to 600 Soldiers on ground, and the detailed planning with every entity involved makes it easier to train and support the RTU’s the proper way.



The rock drill was a review of daily tasks to make sure everyone understood their roles and capabilities for the mission.



“They [RTU’s] shouldn’t have to worry about some of the small stuff,” said Jameson. “That’s what we are here for. We don’t want them to worry about that piece [logistics]. We want them to just focus on getting ready to go and then go.”