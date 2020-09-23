PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sep. 23, 2020) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Sep. 23, in the auditorium. The ceremony featured a few of NMCP’s very own guest speakers, including Hospital Corpsman 1st class Felix Perez. This year’s theme, “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future” was highlighted during the celebration with the history and stories of Hispanic Americans who served in the armed forces.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an important opportunity for all of us to understand and value not just the incredible contributions of our past but to celebrate the diversity of the U.S., which makes our country strong,” Perez said.

The United States Navy celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Sailors of Hispanic heritage with annual celebration ceremonies. There are approximately 59,000 active and reserve Sailors of Hispanic heritage currently serving in the U.S. Navy, and their service to this country stretches back to the Civil War. Recognizing Hispanic heritage started in 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson designated a week in mid-September as National Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988 President Ronald Reagan extended the week to last an entire month

As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2020 Date Posted: 09.28.2020 14:45 Story ID: 378832 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.