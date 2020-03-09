Families strengthen bonds through weekend retreat

Courtesy Photo | Families from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas participate in a post-deployment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Families from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas participate in a post-deployment family retreat in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Aug. 29-30, 2020. Building upon the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness, this event provided a moment of rest and relaxation while also strengthening family bonds for Airmen that have recently returned from deployment. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The 19th Airlift Wing base chapel hosted a post-deployment family retreat in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Aug. 29-30.



Ensuring Airmen and their families feel supported during all stages of deployment, and an increased sense of unit, and community, this event provided a moment of rest and relaxation as well as an opportunity to strengthen family bonds for those that recently returned from deployment.



“Deployments are challenging on a lot of families, so it’s very important to offer a venue to reintegrate and bring families back together,” said Capt. Charles Gormley, 19th Airlift Wing chaplain. “Realizing the sacrifice that Airmen and their families are making during a deployment, it’s critical to assist in re-establishing that connection for them.”



During the retreat, families partook in many activities such as enhancing family principles by creating a family shield, visiting Magic Springs: Arkansas Theme and Water Park and completing relationship-building seminars.



“Military service demands exceptional resiliency from our people and families,” Gormley said.



“We are hoping this serves as an opportunity to help families build principles together and emerge from the challenges of deployment stronger together,” Gormley said.



Gormley recalled many people thinking that organizing this retreat in a COVID-19 environment would be a near-impossible task.



“We must stay adaptable and support each other—go that extra mile to take care of Airmen despite the circumstances,” Gormley said. “The welfare of military families is essential to the success and retention of our people.”



During this first iteration of the retreat, there were 25 slots allotted for Airmen and their families. These slots were filled within only a few days, showcasing the appetite for events that bring families together.



“The best thing that we can provide are not material items, but experiences,” Gormley said. “These experiences are enhanced when spent with those we love most. Hopefully, this will pay dividends for them as they grow closer and strengthen their family bonds.”



After the success and displayed desire for such events, the base chapel hopes to take lessons learned and expand future retreats to include more members from across the wing.



“Events like this are important for service members and our families because it puts work and everyday stressors behind us and allows us to focus on family connections,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Sanders, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron structures technician. “I think that is a vital part of mission success.”