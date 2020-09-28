NMRTU Oceana Closes COVID-19 “Surge” Drive-thru Pharmacy

VIRGINIA BEACH (Sept. 25, 2020) – Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Oceana is closing their COVID-19 “surge” drive-thru pharmacy Oct. 5 due to the decreased numbers of patients using the service.

The drive-thru option was established at Oceana in late March to provide a viable alternative for high-risk patients to receive their medications while maintaining enhanced social distancing thus reducing the chance for others to be infected with the virus.

“Patient’s and beneficiaries that prefer to continue to use a drive-thru service may utilize NMRTU Boone Pharmacy and Scott Center Annex,” stated Cmdr. Kyle Kee, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Oceana Branch Health Clinic’s officer in charge. NMRTU Boone Pharmacy is located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, and the Scott Center Annex Pharmacy is located at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

“NMRTU Oceana Pharmacy will return to normal (pre-COVID-19) operations beginning Oct. 5,” Kee said. “All medications will be available for pickup inside the main pharmacy.”

Other pharmacy options continue to include using the TRICARE mail order pharmacy benefit, which is a reliable means to refill non-emergent prescriptions allowing for a 90-day supply of medicine. Also, patients may have their prescriptions from their providers, and remaining refills of their prescriptions from the Portsmouth system, transferred to a chosen pharmacy. Those wanting to transfer their prescriptions can contact Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Pharmacy Call Center, (757) 953-0258, option 6.

“At this time, indicators support the return to normal, long-term operations,” added Kee. “This will continue to ensure the high standard of service and support for our patients and beneficiaries.”

As the U.S. Navy’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally acclaimed, state of the art medical center, along with the area’s 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses, and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

