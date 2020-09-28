NAVSUP Receives Warehouse Functions from DLA

Photo By Debbie Dortch | 200927-D-IL028-927 GULFPORT, Mississippi (Sept. 27, 2020) Naval Supply Systems Command...... read more read more Photo By Debbie Dortch | 200927-D-IL028-927 GULFPORT, Mississippi (Sept. 27, 2020) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) accepted responsibility Sept. 27 for warehouse storage and distribution functions at Gulfport, Mississippi, a location formerly operational by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). NAVSUP also accepted like functions at five other locations, including sites in Port Hueneme, California; Cheatham, Virginia; New London, Connecticut; Yorktown, Virginia; and Rota, Spain. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) accepted responsibility Sept. 27 for warehouse storage and distribution functions at six locations formerly operated by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).



"This transfer provides NAVSUP greater visibility and control of specific assets, which contribute to the capabilities of our naval operating forces," said Rear Adm. Peter G. Stamatopoulos, Commander, NAVSUP.



The sites are located at Port Hueneme, California; Gulfport, Mississippi; Cheatham, Virginia; New London, Connecticut; Yorktown, Virginia; and Rota, Spain.



NAVSUP will use existing DLA Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, inventory reporting systems, and material processing center technology until NAVSUP can standup Navy supported infrastructure by the end of 2022. A separate support agreement will be established for use, support and funding of DLA IT.



While 131 positions transferred to NAVSUP, along with their associated functions, personnel did not have to relocate.



"The personnel who are new to the NAVSUP Enterprise continue their commitment to excellence in delivering the highest level of support and service without interruption," Stamatopoulos said.



Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.