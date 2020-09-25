Spangdahlem Honors Military Survivors of Violence

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, is interviewed on American Forces Network about the importance of sexual assault and suicide awareness and prevention during a live radio broadcast Sep. 25, 2020 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. United States Air Forces in Europe saw an average of one report of sexual assault every day during the month of July and feelings of isolation while individuals practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased risk of suicides across the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers) see less | View Image Page

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE (September 25, 2020) -- Members across Spangdahlem Air Base honored military members affected by sexual assault, harassment, and suicide by participating in a ruck, run, or walk around the base here September 25. The installation Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) office partnered with the Force Support Squadron (FSS) and volunteers across the base to organize the event, which hosted members of the base and its 4 geographically separated units (GSUs) across Europe.

“There were upwards of 150 people out here this morning. It was still dark. It’s pretty remarkable on a very cold, rainy Friday morning to have that many Sabers out here ready to support each other,” stated Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant. She added, “We couldn’t be prouder.”

The ceremony began with a candlelight vigil that involved Airmen sharing the stories of violence endured by their wingmen.

Speakers addressed the crowd from a stage lined with photos and stories of violence committed against service members.

“We’re out here to take a pause and recognize all survivors,” said 1st Lt. Lily Dollarhide, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, during the event. While September is suicide prevention awareness month, Dollarhide emphasized the significance of holding an observance recognizing other prevalent issues as well. “Unfortunately, sexual assault happens all year round and we want to make sure people are at least thinking of it throughout the year and raising awareness.”

After the vigil, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief, David Epperson briefed the runners before signaling the start of the race. As runners crossed the finish line, they then wrote their names and a message of solidarity on small sticky labels that were posted alongside the posters of survivors and their stories.

As the last few runners were completing the 8 mile ruck or run around the base, CMSgt Cates addressed radio listeners on AFN Spangdahlem. “We definitely want people to not be harassing and sexually assaulting, but even more so, we need everyone to take that a step further and help prevent it and identify the warning signs.”

She then added a call to action.

“What you can do to support folks, if you were unable to make it out, is simply remember the acronym, ACE (Ask - Care - Escort.) The majority of us are not mental health experts but any one of us can save a life and be on someone’s journey to health and wellness.

If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide, a base chaplain can be reached at DSN 452-6711 or commercial 06565616711 during duty hours or at the base command post at DSN 452-6100 or commercial 06565616100 after duty hours. If you’re a survivor of sexual assault, a sexual assault response coordinator (SARC) can be reached at the base SAPR office at DSN 452-7272 or commercial 06565617272.