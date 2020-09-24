USS Winston S. Churchill Completes Joint Exercise in 5th Fleet

Courtesy Photo | 200924-N-PS962-0057 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 24, 2020) The Navy coastal patrol ship USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200924-N-PS962-0057 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 24, 2020) The Navy coastal patrol ship USS Squall (PC 7) moves into formation during a joint air operation in support of maritime surface warfare (AOMSW) with the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), not pictured, in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 24. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV) see less | View Image Page

The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) participated in a series of joint air and maritime operations in the Arabian Gulf in support of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT), Sept. 23-24, 2020.



The joint air operations in support of maritime surface warfare (AOMSW) exercise aids in the refinement of tactics, techniques and procedures for interoperability in the maritime domain in support of future operations.



“As maritime threats continue to persist and evolve, the integration of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard surface and aviation units is pivotal to building and refining proficiency in a joint environment capable of countering these threats,” said Lt. Tristan Skinner, as a combat command watch stander aboard Winston S. Churchill. “Being involved in joint operations such as these prepares us for real world scenarios in which we will be called upon to protect ourselves and our allies, and if needed, eliminate any and all maritime threats.”



The U.S. Navy routinely conducts and participates in training with other branches of the U.S. military to develop and enhance maneuverability capabilities by establishing communication and safety standards, which strengthen regional maritime security. This exercise involved the coordination of Navy coastal patrol ships, F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, MH 60 Seahawk helicopters, P-8 Poseidon aircraft, Coast Guard patrol boats and Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter jets.



“I felt like I was able to exercise pre-planned tactical responses, while observing the Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force integrate effectively in kinetic surface warfare,” said Lt. Elizabeth Eiser, chief engineer and a tactical action officer aboard Winston S. Churchill.



Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer of Winston S Churchill, said the opportunities that this training provides are vital to maritime warfare success.



“This exercise was the epitome of teamwork and joint operations that we need to constantly sharpen while operating in a compressed battlespace,” Shanley said. “It allowed my bridge and combat information center watch standers to refine their skills to best align with the tactics of Navy coastal patrol ships and Coast Guard patrol boats, as well as the aviation expertise of both Navy fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft, and our inter-service Air Force brethren.”



Winston S. Churchill departed Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 10 for a regularly-scheduled deployment to maintain maritime security and ensure the freedom of navigation in critical waterways.



U.S. 5th Fleet, headquartered in Manama, Bahrain, conducts joint and naval operations in order to support regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in the Middle East.