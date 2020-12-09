USS Winston S. Churchill successfully transits the Suez Canal

Courtesy Photo | 200910-N-PS962-0078 SUEZ CANAL (Sept. 10, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200910-N-PS962-0078 SUEZ CANAL (Sept. 10, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) transits the Suez Canal, Sept. 10. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV) see less | View Image Page

RED SEA (Sep 12, 2020) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) departed U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation (AOR) and entered U.S. 5th Fleet AOR by way of the Suez Canal, September 10, 2020.



Winston S. Churchill is independently deployed and has been conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations (AOR) for several weeks. Winston S. Churchill entered U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests.



“The crew has worked tirelessly preparing for this moment and are more than ready to support the CENTCOM Commander and allies” said Lt. Cmdr. Charles Fuehrer, Churchill’s Plans and Tactics Officer.



The Suez Canal is a 120 mile long narrow channel located in Egypt that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. Winston S. Churchill joins the approximately 17,000 vessels that traverse the canal annually. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Sailors,” said Fuehrer. “The transit through the canal connects U.S. 6th Fleet AOR to U.S. 5th Fleet AOR.”



Winston S. Churchill departed Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 10 for a regularly-scheduled deployment to maintain maritime security and to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests around the globe.