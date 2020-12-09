Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Winston S. Churchill successfully transits the Suez Canal

    USS Winston S. Churchill

    Courtesy Photo | 200910-N-PS962-0078 SUEZ CANAL (Sept. 10, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS...... read more read more

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.12.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    RED SEA (Sep 12, 2020) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) departed U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation (AOR) and entered U.S. 5th Fleet AOR by way of the Suez Canal, September 10, 2020.

    Winston S. Churchill is independently deployed and has been conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations (AOR) for several weeks. Winston S. Churchill entered U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests.

    “The crew has worked tirelessly preparing for this moment and are more than ready to support the CENTCOM Commander and allies” said Lt. Cmdr. Charles Fuehrer, Churchill’s Plans and Tactics Officer.

    The Suez Canal is a 120 mile long narrow channel located in Egypt that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. Winston S. Churchill joins the approximately 17,000 vessels that traverse the canal annually. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Sailors,” said Fuehrer. “The transit through the canal connects U.S. 6th Fleet AOR to U.S. 5th Fleet AOR.”

    Winston S. Churchill departed Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 10 for a regularly-scheduled deployment to maintain maritime security and to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests around the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 02:50
    Story ID: 378780
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Winston S. Churchill successfully transits the Suez Canal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USNAVCENT
    Suez Canal
    USS Winston S. Churchill
    DDG 81
    C5F
    NAVCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT