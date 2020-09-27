Ohio Air Guard Members Provide Lifesaving Aid

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Wade | Staff Sgt. Joshua Prater and Staff Sgt. Michael Mauldin, both Fire Protection with the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Wade | Staff Sgt. Joshua Prater and Staff Sgt. Michael Mauldin, both Fire Protection with the 179th Airlift Wing are coined by Brigadier General James R. Camp September 27, 2020, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. Mauldin and Prater were coined after helping save the life of an individual in a motor vehicle accident on their way to work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Michael Mauldin and Staff Sgt. Joshua Prater, both fire protection at the 179th Airlift Wing, were coined by Brig. Gen. James R. Camp, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, after they provided lifesaving aid to a victim of a motor vehicle accident on their way to work on the morning of Sept. 16th, 2020.



As Prater was driving to work, he came upon the scene of a motorcycle that had gotten hit by a truck.



“I saw a person laying in the middle of the road, so I blocked the road and began assessing the victim. They had injuries that required a tourniquet so I took off my belt and used it as one and had a bystander call 911,” said Prater.



As Prater was attempting to stabilize the individual, Mauldin came upon the accident and immediately jumped in to help. He also took off his belt to attempt to stop more of the bleeding until the paramedics and the Mansfield Police Department could arrive.



“While waiting, we continued treating for shock and stabilizing the individual,” said Prater. “Once the Mansfield Police Department arrived we were able to use their tourniquet to completely stop the bleeding.”



Mauldin acknowledged that Prater did an excellent job keeping the individual awake while waiting for the paramedics to arrive. They were told later that their actions at the scene of the accident saved the life of the victim.



Prater and Mauldin encouraged others to be aware of their surroundings and if they find themselves in the same position and don’t hear first responder’s sirens, stop and check to make sure everyone involved is okay. It might just be the difference between life and death.