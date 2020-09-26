Photo By Maj. Samuel Otto | First Lt. Dennis Naranjo, Executive Officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Samuel Otto | First Lt. Dennis Naranjo, Executive Officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, poses in front of the barracks at Camp McGregor N.M. during pre-mobilization training on Sept. 18, 2020. Naranjo, originally from Ecuador, enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in 2009 as a Quartermaster and later commissioned as an officer through Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Sam Otto.) see less | View Image Page

Naranjo Celebrates Heritage with Service

By Maj. Sam Otto – 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division



CAMP MCGREGOR, N.M. – Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15 and celebrates the contributions and impact Hispanic Americans have had on U.S. culture and history. The U.S. Army has a rich and diverse fighting force where bonds are formed no matter where in the world a Soldier comes from.



Even though most of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, originate from Iowa, the IBCT has Soldiers who celebrate a rich and diverse history.



First Lt. Dennis Naranjo enlisted in 2009 as an automated logistical specialist or 92A to assist with paying for college. Although not realizing the full benefits of the Army National Guard one of his friends convinced him to take the challenge.



“That was how I joined the military,” said Naranjo. “They are going to pay my school? Sure, I’ll do it, didn’t really know anything else about it.”



Before Basic Combat Training ended, Naranjo experienced one of the benefits he never knew about.



“In the middle of basic training the Drill Sergeants gathered some of us together and we didn’t know why,” said Naranjo. “We received our citizenship.”



After serving six years as an enlisted Soldier Naranjo attended Officer Candidate School and received his commission as an Officer in the Iowa Army National Guard as a Quartermaster.



“I like the team environment,” said Naranjo. “Mentoring Soldiers is part of my personality and part of my culture.”



Naranjo was born in Ecuador. He came to the U.S. four years ago to play collegiate soccer on a scholarship with much of his family still living in Ecuador.



“Family is the center of everything we do and how we grow up,” said Naranjo. “This country is so diverse and having a country respect my culture is commendable.”



Growing diversity is not only one of the 2/34th IBCT goals but for the Iowa National Guard.



“I think diversity of thought is important in developing plans and making decisions,” said Col. Derek Adams, Commander, 2/34th IBCT. “Diversity makes the organization better.”



As Naranjo keeps pursuing higher education his experiences playing soccer at the collegiate level and back home in Ecuador reinforces his team player mentality and how the National Guard contributes to making him better.



“Part of our organizational culture is to be fair, equitable, and inclusive,” said Adams. “Diverse organizations outperform others because inclusion increases engagement, commitment, productivity, and trust.”



The 2/34th IBCT has a long history of professionalism and is known throughout the world for their Soldiers competence and mission accomplishment attitude. Soldiers from anywhere are able to adapt and thrive in the brigade.



“We emphasize living by the Army Values and treating everyone with dignity and respect,” said Adams. “Leadership with humility allows Soldiers to feel more comfortable with their leaders.”



Naranjo currently lives in Eldrige, Iowa and works as a commercial lender for a local Community Credit Union. When not working he is a part time DJ.



“I like seeing people coming together for a mission and a purpose,” said Naranjo. “One of my favorite parts of my job in the National Guard is to share my culture with everyone.”