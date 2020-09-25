Ford Acknowledges Hispanic Heritage Month

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Joining the Navy can feel like an intimidating adventure. Especially for someone coming from a small community. Homesickness and isolation can set in quick. Seeking out and connecting with Sailors who share a similar background can be helpful. Hispanic heritage month is time dedicated to learn more about the differences among USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors.

The tradition of observing Hispanic heritage began in 1968, when President Lyndon B. Johnson designated a week in mid-September as national Hispanic Heritage week. Twenty years later in 1988, President Ronald Reagan extended that week to a month-long observance.

“Hispanic heritage month helps because it ties together how important Hispanics in the Navy have become,” said Yeoman 2nd Class Cassandra Sanchez, assigned to Ford’s Air department and president of Ford’s Multicultural Heritage Committee. “Now that we occupy such a large community in the Navy I am glad that an entire month has been dedicated. There are so many countries under the Hispanic umbrella that celebrate their independence day around this time of the year. It gives us our moment.”

Typically, there is one day chosen to have a big celebration, while all month long there is a change in the flavors and sounds heard onboard.

“Under non-pandemic conditions we celebrate with a get together on the ship where everyone brings food in. If the ship was underway, the culinary specialists would help us make different dishes in the galley,” recalled Sanchez. “Hispanics really put a special emphasis on their music, playing different region’s favorites throughout the month. Decorating the ship is also a part of the celebration.”

One month out of the year is not the only time to experience the benefits of finding community in the Navy. Dedicating an entire month helps to introduce those who might not actively seek that connection with their fellow Sailors.

“People from all walks of life join and it might not be obvious to someone joining from a smaller town or community just how diverse the Navy is,” stated Sanchez. “For myself and others, learning their community is here feels like a breath of fresh air. Being able to get together with people who understand your culture in this stressful environment is invaluable.”

