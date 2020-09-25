Navy Continues to Build Relationships within the Indo-Pacific Region

The United States Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy worked collectively together during Pacific Partnership 2018 to identify future engagement opportunities within the Indo-Pacific region.



Pacific Partnership allows nations to work together to build trust and understanding while learning each other’s best practices.



After the annual event, Pacific Partnership funded a $142k contract in September 2019 to help further build the relationship between the U.S. and Sri Lankan Navy.



NAVFAC Pacific Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Thailand fulfilled the contract in early June 2020 by completing renovations on a three-story classroom building for St. Francis Xavier School in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka.



“This renovation greatly benefits the local community and fosters improved partnerships with the Sri Lankan Navy for future engagements,” said NAVFAC Pacific ROICC Thailand Lt. Cmdr. Rama Mutyala.



Major renovations included structure repairs, exterior and interior painting, replacing doors and windows, repairing the roof structure, improving flooring and replacing the electrical wiring system.



“Our team of engineers and construction contractors renovated this three-story building and transformed it into usable and safe classrooms for teachers and students,” said NAVFAC Pacific ROICC Thailand Project Engineer Thanh Nguyen. “This joint partnership project not only provides a safe learning environment for the locals, it also increased classroom capacity by 30%.”



ROICC Thailand is among several locations supported by the NAVFAC Pacific Contingency Engineering Business Line (CEBL). NAVFAC Pacific CEBL operates forward providing acquisition, engineering and construction support throughout Southeast Asia and the Pacific with headquarters at Pearl Harbor and offices in Bangkok, Thailand, Manila, Philippines, Darwin, Australia, and forward operating presence in Jakarta, Indonesia and Hanoi, Vietnam.



“We provide engineering services, construction and base operating services contracting, program management, and can support disaster relief efforts in remote locations,” said Cary Watanabe, NAVFAC Pacific Deputy Contingency Engineer. “While this presents logistical challenges, it’s also very rewarding to see a project reach completion.”

