NAVFAC Awards Contract for New State-of-the-Art Entry Control Point Facility at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $16 million firm-fixed price contract to Niking Corporation of Wahiawa, Hawaii Sept. 23 for construction of a new entry control point (ECP) facility at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) to meet anti-terrorism and force protection requirements.



“The new state-of-the-art ECP at MCBH will strengthen the overall security posture of the installation while enhancing our ability to provide efficient and effective customer service to the thousands of residents and visitors we process each day,” said MCBH Provost Marshal Maj. Daniel Mora.



The work includes construction of a new gatehouse, covered entrance lanes, search and entry inspection areas for privately owned vehicles and large commercial trucks, raised arm sentry over watchtowers and guard stations, and mechanical security barriers. The ECP project will also include the installation of passive and active vehicle barriers, security fencing, lighting, concrete paving site improvements and striping. Site preparation will include excavation and grading of pavement and curbs gutters.



“These improvements will pull MCBH into the post-9/11 world,” said MCBH Deputy Operations Officer Jay Farmer. “The original ECP is still very effective, but it takes a lot of additional effort and manpower to make it so. The overall effect of this project is that it will bring a new level of safety and security to the Marines, Sailors, and the families that live and work aboard MCBH.”



Work will be performed at the perimeter gate on Mokapu Road on MCBH in Kaneohe, Hawaii with an expected completion date of January 2022.



“The project will not only enhance MCBH security posture, but will improve traffic conditions for our neighbors outside the gate,” said MCBH Installation Protection Officer Jacqueline Freeland. “The new gate will allow for more vehicles to go further down Mokapu Road on Marine Corps property and not stack up on City and County road, especially during heightened security requirements.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2020 Date Posted: 09.25.2020