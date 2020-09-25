Nashville’s 1129th Finance Detachment Deploying

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard’s 1129th Finance Management Support Detachment in Nashville will be leaving this weekend for a 10-month deployment in the U.S. European Command area of operations in support of Operation Joint Guardian.



“We’re all very excited for the opportunity,” said Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Hollis, the 1129th’s non-commissioned officer-in-charge. “We’ve been training for over a year and are looking forward to doing our job overseas.”



When the 1129th arrives overseas they will be responsible for government contracting and commercial vendor services, disbursing and funding support, and providing full financial support to Soldiers within their area of responsibility.



The Soldiers leave this weekend for Fort Hood, Texas, where they will undergo mobilization training and preparations for deployment. Once in the U.S. EUCOM area of operations, they will be a part of a NATO-led international peacekeeping force that is helping maintain a safe and secure environment for the citizens of that area.

