EACH’s victim advocate launches WeCare smartphone app

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Staff Sgt. Jonathan Maynor, the victim advocate (VA) for Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH), implemented a quick-reference smartphone app Aug. 3, 2020, for the Regional Health Command-Central (RHC-C) community.



The mobile app, WeCare RHC-C, provides hotline numbers, website links and other useful resources for all 12 military treatment facilities (MTF) in the region. Soldiers, Families and civilians can access hotlines without having to dial, and visit websites at the push of a button.



“It’s a centralized repository that puts all the resources in one place,” said Maynor. “If Soldiers have questions, if they don’t know who to go to, or if they don’t know who to call, then (WeCare) will provide that information.”



The WeCare app was initially piloted in 2012 at Fort Lee, Virginia, in support of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) adopted the mobile platform and implemented subdivisions of the WeCare app for each TRADOC installation.



Maynor coordinated with the TRADOC Mobile Team at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, in June 2019 to customize the app for each installation in the central region.



“It used to be just a SHARP app, but for ours it covers everything,” said Maynor.



The regional app presents more than 50 installation-specific resources. These resources include, but are not limited to SHARP, Suicide Prevention, Domestic Violence, Equal Opportunity (EO) and TRICARE Online.



“It’s a great tool,” said Dr. Julia Woodhouse, EACH’s Sexual Assault and Response Coordinator. “Everyone will see that it’s easy to download and if they have any problems with trying to find a phone number, then they will now be able to do it with ease.”



In March, Woodhouse and Maynor presented the WeCare RHC-C app during the annual U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) SHARP Professional Summit in San Antonio. Since then, other MEDCOM SHARP representatives have expressed interest in designing the app for their regions.



Maynor was recently awarded Victim Advocate of the Year for the region and MEDCOM for his contributions toward the VA and SHARP program. He has been nominated for VA of the Army and is currently awaiting the results.



The app is available for all Android and Apple devices. Search for “WeCare, RHC-C” to download it from the app store.

