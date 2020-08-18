COVID-19: EACH testing supports unit readiness

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) recently began mass testing the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, for COVID-19 in support of their upcoming rotation to the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California.



EACH established the Centralized Screening and Testing Center (CSTC) in mid-March to assess patients for COVID-19 symptoms and help prevent the spread of the virus. The CSTC also began coordinating mass testing for units in support of operations to continue protecting the health and safety of Soldiers and their Families.



Maj. Gregory Rueth, CSTC chief, and his team stood up two field tents just outside the Soldier Family Care Center (SFCC) to better accommodate the medical mission for the upcoming training rotation. Rueth established the testing center and continued to oversee its operations.



“The focus here is on making sure we get identification of any of the positives to try to help mitigate risk for that mission,” said Rueth in response to the training rotation.



Upon arrival to the tents, Soldiers fill out a trace form indicating who they have had recent contact with. Staff members screen Soldiers for COVID-19 symptoms then conduct an oral swab for testing.



For day-to-day CSTC operations, Capt. Joseph Zolper, with 1st SBCT, was on the ground to ensure over 4,000 Soldiers moved through the testing center efficiently while maintaining social distancing.



“We have been finishing approximately 150 to 200 Soldiers in about 80 minutes,” said Zolper. “The first couple days weren’t a struggle, but we were going slower. We figured out points of friction and shortfalls, fixed them since then, and I think we got it down pat now.”



Soldiers are required to quarantine four days prior to their scheduled testing date and will continue to quarantine until their departure to NTC. Specimen testing occurs at the EACH Laboratory and produces results within 24-48 hours.



“It’s like fighting a new enemy,” said Rueth. “The pandemic brings new challenges to everyone. I think all of us are working our way through each of those challenges as they arise.”



Patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms enter the CSTC through the SFCC entrance for screening Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For after hours and weekends, visit the Emergency Department.



CSTC patients, including children age 10 and up, must bring their DOD ID card and a list of prescriptions they are currently taking.



The COVID-19 Patient Advice Line is also available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 524-2684. For after hours and weekends, contact the Nurse Advice Line at 800-874-2273 or visit https://www.mhsnurseadviceline.com/home.



Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov for the latest information on COVID-19.

