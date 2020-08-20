COVID-19 patient advice line: EACH nurses answer the call

FORT CARSON, Colo. — In March 2020, Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) launched the COVID-19 patient advice line and three registered nurses were chosen to answer the call.



The Family Care Ward, Department of Surgery and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) assigned one nurse from each department to assist in the health and safety of Soldiers, Families, civilians and the community through the hotline.



“They have made a huge difference with our COVID-19 response,” said Bethany Tessmann, clinical nurse in charge of the Centralized Screening and Testing Center (CSTC). “But it’s really not just for COVID-related things, they really help coordinate for the whole hospital.”



Teressa Harris, an ICU nurse, is currently serving as the COVID-19 patient advice line team lead. The team facilitates questions and concerns, even non-COVID-19 related, to continue EACH’s mission of providing quality care.



“I always tell people, ‘use us as you need us’,” said Harris.



Aside from additionally supporting the U.S. Air Force Academy; Buckley, Peterson and Schriever air force bases; the COVID-19 patient advice line is also available to the civilian community as a resource of information.



For COVID-19-specific guidance, patients will first discuss their symptoms and symptoms of every person in the household, with a nurse on the hotline. If symptoms are COVID-19 related, the team will advise them on where to be tested.



“For civilians, we do have to sometimes be abbreviated in what we tell them because their insurances are different,” said Harris. “But we can at least go through some of the symptoms if they are feeling ill.”



Beneficiaries who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to the CSTC located at the Soldier Family Care Center (SFCC) on the east side of EACH. Tables are set up outside the SFCC entrance and a medical professional is standing by to screen patients.



Patients who meet the screening criteria will proceed to the waiting area to be tested for COVID-19, but providers may test for other serious issues depending on their symptoms to fully assess the patient if necessary.



Tessmann, a patient safety manager, was assigned to the CSTC when it was first established in March. Her team meets with the COVID-19 hotline nurses once a week to discuss trends and ways to better serve the population.



“They give us great insight into what the community is thinking and feeling,” said Tessmann. “They definitely make sure that the person they are talking to is the priority at the time before moving on to the next call.”



If a patient might have been exposed to COVID-19, they will be placed on quarantine to watch for symptoms. If symptoms develop, a patient should then call the COVID-19 hotline to conduct an initial screening with a nurse and receive directions on how to proceed.



“It’s better to make a phone call and be redirected, than to come down (to the CSTC) and be redirected,” said Harris.



Patients who are directed to take the COVID-19 test at the CSTC must isolate for 10 days whether they receive positive or negative test results. They must be completely symptom-free before a medical provider can release them according to Fort Carson Public Health guidance.



Active-duty Soldiers who test positive and live in the regular barracks on post will be placed in the isolation barracks.



The COVID-19 hotline nurses follow-up with patients multiple times a week to not only assess their symptoms, but also their mental health.



“We’ve received feedback from multiple patients that they really appreciated that follow-up phone call,” said Tessmann. “It’s just kind of a scary time for people and it really shows that we care for them.”



The COVID-19 Patient Advice Line is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 524-2684. The CSTC is also open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after hours and weekends, visit the Emergency Department.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 09.25.2020 15:07 Story ID: 378725 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 patient advice line: EACH nurses answer the call, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.