NAVFAC Southwest Awards $980.3 Million for China Lake Earthquake Reconstruction

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest completes fiscal year 2020 with an unprecedented awarding of multiple construction contract actions valued at nearly $1 billion in support of Earthquake Recovery at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, Calif.



“These contract actions are a significant achievement for the Navy in support of the NAWS China Lake earthquake recovery effort,” said Capt. Mike Oestereicher, NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer. “The construction projects awarded during Fiscal Year 2020 represent about half of the major military construction effort required to restore the installation to its full operational capability.”



NAWS China Lake experienced two major earthquakes in July 2019. NAVFAC Southwest played an important role in the recovery effort by conducting damage assessments; rapid project planning and development; and execution of various construction, repair, and facilities support contracts. As part of this effort, NAVFAC Southwest achieved the remarkable and unprecedented feat of developing and awarding four major military construction contract actions valued at $980.3 million in only a fourteen-month timeframe.



Each contract action is a task order on a multiple award construction contract with multiple companies on each contract. The awarded task orders will fund the demolition, removal, design and construction of new facilities to replace those damaged beyond repair by the earthquakes.



Through these contract actions, the contractors will provide the design and construction of an array of facilities including ordnance magazines; airfield facilities; research, development test and evaluation (RDT&E) laboratories; and quality of life facilities. The awarded contract task orders include:



• Missile Magazines and Inert Storage Facility - Awarded April 14, a $99.8 million task order to Reyes Construction Inc. of Pomona, Calif. for the design and construction of 25 new magazines and an inert storage facility. The project is scheduled for completion by August 2022.

• South Airfield Complex Buildout – Awarded Sept. 10, a $737.8 million task order to Environmental Chemical Corp. of Burlingame, Calif. for the design and construction of the South Airfield Complex including two aircraft hangars, airfield pavement, an Air Traffic Control Tower, a Fire Station, and an RDT&E laboratory. The project is scheduled for completion by November 2023.

• P1916 Community Support Facilities – Awarded Sept. 3, a $46.2 million task order to SOLPAC Construction Inc. of San Diego, Calif. for the design and construction of a fitness center and multi-purpose religious facility. The project is scheduled for completion by September 2022.

• P1903 Michelson Mission Systems Integration Laboratory – Awarded Sept. 17, a $96.5 million task order to Harper Construction Company of San Diego, Calif. for the design and construction of a multi-level secured integration laboratory for RDT&E.



“The contract actions awarded this fiscal year are a phenomenal accomplishment and a result of an outstanding team effort by everyone involved,” said Cmdr. Dan Stokes, NAVFAC Southwest assistant operations officer. “We are happy to be part of the effort to restore NAWS China Lake to full mission capability, and look forward to awarding the remaining contract actions in Fiscal Year 2021.”



NAWS China Lake is located in the Western Mojave Desert region of California, approximately 150 miles north of Los Angeles. China Lake’s mission is to support the Navy's research, testing and evaluation missions to provide cutting-edge weapons systems to the warfighter. The installation is the Navy's largest single landholding. In total, its two ranges and main site cover more than 1.1 million acres, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.



“These contracts are the culmination of a substantial amount of hard work and dedication by a lot of people across many organizations in a relatively short amount of time,” said Rear Adm. Scott Dillon, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division commander. “The timely awards are a testament to the professionalism of an integrated Navy team that spans multiple major commands. We at NAWCWD are looking forward to continuing this team effort as construction begins, and China Lake is restored to the national asset that it has been since 1943.”



NAVFAC Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

