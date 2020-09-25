USARC to Host Retirement Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Command’s deputy commanding general, Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper will...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Command’s deputy commanding general, Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper will host a retirement ceremony in honor of Brig. Gen. Twanda Edneatea “Tia” Young, former deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command on Friday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. in the command’s Marshall Hall auditorium on Ft Bragg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina, only 30 guests are permitted to physically attend the event. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the US Army Reserve Command G1’s Facebook page for remote viewing. Young served as HRC’s deputy commanding general from December 2017 to June 2020. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Reserve Command’s deputy commanding general, Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper will host a retirement ceremony in honor of Brig. Gen. Twanda Edneatea “Tia” Young, former deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command on Friday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. in the command’s Marshall Hall auditorium on Ft Bragg. Young served as HRC’s deputy commanding general from December 2017 to June 2020.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina, only 30 guests are permitted to physically attend the event. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the US Army Reserve Command G1’s Facebook page for remote viewing.



During her more than 30 years of service, Young held numerous command and staff positions in the continental United States and Hawaii with First Army, Joint Forces Command, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and in Afghanistan with NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan/Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan (NTM-A/CSTC-A). Among her other key assignments were G1, U.S. Army Reserve Command; Commander, Theater Support Group-Pacific; Army Reserve Warrior Transition Liaison Program Manager; CJ1, Chief Strategic Initiatives (Kabul, Afghanistan); and Executive Training Officer, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Division.



A 1988 distinguished military graduate of South Carolina State University ROTC program, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Claflin University, a Master of Arts in Adult Education, and a Master of Arts in Executive Development from Ball State University. She also attained a Master’s degree of Strategic Studies from U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.



Her awards and decorations include Legion of Merit (Oak Leaf Cluster), Defense Meritorious Service Medal (Oak Leaf Cluster), Meritorious Service Medal (Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medals (4 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), National Defense Service Medal (Bronze Service Star), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Superior Unit Award, NATO Medal, Army Staff Badge, and Airborne Badge.



To view the ceremony visit the following link on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USARCG1 to learn more about the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, visit www.hrc.army.mil.