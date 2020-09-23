Raider Brigade welcomes new command sergeant major

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The Raider Brigade welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Higley Maj. to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, as he took responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Delfin Romani during a change of responsibility ceremony at Founders Field, September 23.



Col. Ike Sallee, commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, presided over the event as Romani passed the brigade colors to Higley.



"Command Sergeant Major Romani, you embody the greatest attributes of a Soldier, an NCO, a leader and a man," said Sallee. "From the day you took responsibility for the BCT, you’ve been tireless."



Romani served more than 18 months as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, and during that time he led the formation through several field exercises and a first of its kind rotation to the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California.



The Raider Brigade was the first active duty brigade to execute a rotation to NTC after COVID-19 temporarily suspended training there. The brigade also conducted expeditionary reception, staging, onward movement and integration at NTC, which was historically done through the pre-established rotational unit bivouac area.



It was during NTC that Romani forged some of his fondest memories of his Soldiers.



“My proudest moment was seeing our NCOs leading the training and development of their own teams, squads, platoons,” said Romani. “Their tenacity was tested and proven at NTC.”



He also left the Soldiers of his formation with one last piece of advice before departing the team.



“Be relentless at meeting your full potential,” said Romani. “I am humbled to have served alongside the men and women of this great brigade.”



The Raider Brigade also benefits from the experience and dedication of its new leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Higley.



In thinking about what excites him most about his new post, Higley discussed the importance of Soldiers meeting their full potential.



“Joining a new unit in any capacity is always exciting,” said Higley. “This one is special because it provides the opportunity to help a new group of Soldiers reach their full potential.”



Higley brings over 20 years of experience as an infantryman, and he most recently served as the command sergeant major for 2nd Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, on Fort Carson.



Sallee also expressed gratitude for the experience Higley brings to the Raider Brigade.



“We are excited to work alongside you, share hardships and tough training together, and continue the lasting, proud legacy of the Raider Team,” said Sallee.

