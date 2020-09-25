CSAF #22 visits Peterson AFB

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. visited with Airmen at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 22-24, 2020.



Brown currently serves as the 22nd chief of staff of the Air Force and is the first African-American to lead any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.



The CSAF traveled to Colorado Springs to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy change of command and retirement ceremony before returning to Peterson to meet with United States Space Command, United States Northern Command and Peterson-Schriever Garrison personnel.



At Peterson, Brown attended a USSPACECOM mission brief followed by a diversity and inclusion discussion with the first sergeants.



The CSAF also made time to recognize a handful of Airmen for their outstanding conduct and performance.



“I really appreciate the CSAF was taking time out of his incredibly busy schedule to recognize the achievements of some of P-S GAR’s finest air and space professionals,” said Col. James Smith, P-S GAR commander.

“Their accomplishments demonstrate the hard work and dedication our folks pour into the mission each and every day. As commander, I could not be more proud.”



To commemorate their achievements, Brown personally coined each Airman at multiple squadrons including 21st Civil Engineering Squadron, 21st Security Forces Squadron and 21st Comptroller Squadron.



“I’m extremely proud to serve with each of the outstanding Airmen I met at Peterson Air Force Base,” Brown said. “Together, these Airmen are anticipating future challenges, navigating change and succeeding.”



This was Brown’s first official visit to Peterson AFB since assuming command Aug. 28, 2020.

