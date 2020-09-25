56th SBCT holds Annual Training at FIG

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team Headquarters and Headquarters Company recently conducted annual training September 12-26.



The training varied from Stryker driver training to a Tactical Operations Center set up and validation to mission command training.



For some of the staff officers of the 56th SBCT it was their first time being included in brigade level training.



“Being a part of Mission Command Training Program was really eye opening, seeing how all the staff jobs came together as one coherent unit, providing the best product for the commander,” said 2nd Lt. Kyle McMullen.



The MCTP utilizes approved and emerging Army doctrine giving units the opportunities to achieve training objectives. The operations group of the MCTP observe, coach and teach developing a unit’s staff on mission command skills, which are necessary during Unified Land Operations.



Col. Jon Farr, commander of the 56th SBCT, said, “This training has given us the opportunity to fine tune the skills necessary in the staff planning process.”



“We can take all the lessons learned, the best practices and deliberately work out the kinks then figure out how we want to do business, incorporating these skills for future exercises and operations,” continued Farr.



In conjunction with the mission command training was the set up and validation of the Tactical Operation Center. The TOC is an essential element to in-theater level operations. Its main function is to plan, monitor and direct tactical operations.



Sgt. Maj. Oscar Laughman, Operations Sgt. Maj. for the 56 SBCT, who oversaw the entire process said, “This was a great opportunity to ensure all equipment was present and in good working condition.” Laughman continued, “This gave us the time we needed to conduct battle drills and make sure we are ready to go for future operations,”



Sgt. Maj Laughman also stated he leaned heavily on some of the younger Soldiers. Spc. Clifford Feather said, “Whatever Sgt. Maj. needed I gave my best, whether it be driving stakes or setting up cables throughout the TOC.”



Annual training is typically a unit’s culminating event. The 56th SBCT had taken full advantage of the training space on Fort Indiantown Gap. In addition to receiving training from the MCTP and setting up TOC some individuals received Stryker driver training.



Spc. Nick Watters, taking full advantage of the driver training, said he’s only received about two hours of training thus far and had been looking forward to this week’s training.



“Training here on Fort Indiantown Gap gives you a great feel between hardball [asphalt] and off-road-paths,” said Watters. “This training has given me the opportunity to work with my crew, knowing I’m watching out for their safety and wellness, while they let me know of my surroundings. It really emphasizes a team effort,” he continued.



Sgt. 1st Class Angelo Siano who oversaw the training recognized two Soldiers for their efforts. The 56th SBCT Command Sgt. Maj. Nicolas Lazor presented his coin to Spc. Cailin Barnes 1st Battalion of the 111th Infantry and Spc. Thomas Mitchel 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion on a job well done.



Overall the training here on Fort Indiantown Gap was both proficient and productive. Col. Farr has high hopes for the 56th SBCT. After receiving some high-speed, superlative training he has been reassured of the caliber of Soldiers at his command.



“I’m really thankful and proud of what we’ve accomplished in the last week, we really showcased our abilities and our flexibility,” concluded Farr.

