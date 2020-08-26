IANG and PRANG Build Lasting Partnership Over New Mission

From August 14-28, members of the 132d Wing travelled down to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard (PRANG) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the goal of assisting the 156th Wing’s transition from an airlift wing to a contingency response and combat communications wing. During their time there, members from multiple squadrons of the 132d Wing and the 156th Wing worked together to reach 100% readiness while navigating the unknowns of working in a COVID-19 environment.





The 132d Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) assisted the 156th Wing’s vehicle maintenance unit in getting their vehicle in-commission rate up from 70% as well as upgrade training for members of their own squadron. LRS also helped the PRANG do inventory on their Disaster Relief Beddown Systems (DRBS) in preparation for their contingency response mission. The DRBS is a system of 150 tents and kitchens, having this allows quicker response in the event of natural disasters.





The 132d Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) Power Pro assisted the 156th Wing in their conversion by repairing eight of twelve generators and training members who are being re-missioned. The CES Emergency Management also assisted the PRANG in completing annual training for almost 100 people for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense in order to reach proficiency.





“I think it’s absolutely amazing that we get this opportunity to help a fellow unit out,” said Tech Sgt. Charles Dick, CES Power Pro.





The members of the CES Fire Department worked alongside the 156th Wing’s fire department in doing risk assessment on a total of 53 different buildings across base. Risk assessment includes checking out fire alarm and sprinkler systems, structure type, occupancy, and what hazardous materials might be on sight. All of these things are important for firefighters to consider before entering a building.





“It’s been a great partnership,” said Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cox, CES firefighter. “We’re hoping to build a relationship that’ll last.”

