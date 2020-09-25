CFAS Changes Command

SASEBO, Japan – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a change of command ceremony Sept. 25, 2020. Capt. David J. Adams relieved Capt. Brad L. Stallings as CFAS commanding officer.

Only 50 attendees were allowed to attend the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting large gatherings. Seats normally held for Japanese military, government and civic organization leadership had to remain empty to be in compliance with regulations.

“I had countless good times in Sasebo and shared many laughs with good friends,” said Stallings.

Stallings continued by emphasizing Sasebo City and CFAS’s response to COVID-19, which has been the main focus of the previous seven months. Stallings followed by commending the Sailors and personnel in the Sasebo area for their ability to enable the fleet, build and strengthen American ties with Japan and take care of the families.

Commander, Naval Forces Japan, Rear Adm. Brian Fort was the guest speaker and presented Stallings with the Legion of Merit award for his service as commanding officer of CFAS.

“I am one of many who are exceptionally proud of this entire team, your contributions to the mission, and your strengthening of the relationship between the United States and Japan,” said Fort to Stallings. “Success is always a team sport and you played it well.”

Stallings was also presented the Sasebo Honorary Citizen for International Goodwill Award from Norio Tominaga, Sasebo City mayor, and a letter of appreciation from Osamu Obata, the President of Sasebo Japan-America Society.

During his three year tenure, Stallings engaged with city, prefecture and national-level government officials and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force counterparts, and facilitated multiple bilateral operations between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF.

After assuming command, Adams reaffirmed CFAS’ commitment to service excellence and his intention to continue working with Japanese military and civilian leaders to continue building the relationship between them and CFAS. Adams stated he would adopt Stallings’ priorities while maintaining relationships in a positive, proactive and enduring manner.

“We must look into the future with clear eyes, confronting the challenges to peace and prosperity and doing so in a spirit that is becoming of those who served and sacrificed before us,” Adams said in his remarks.

Adams, a native of Beaumont, Texas, graduated from the University of San Diego Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in finance in 1997. He was previously the 11th Reactor Officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) before assuming command of CFAS.

CFAS enables 14 forward-deployed Naval forces and 48 tenant commands across 12 geographic locations, supporting a community of 7,400 Sailors, civilians, and family members. It has received awards for Safety, Environmental, Zumwalt Lodging, Golden Anchor, Food Service, and the 2016 Region Japan Installation of the Year.

