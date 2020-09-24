Space Base Delta 4 welcomes Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett

Photo By Airman 1st Class Joshua Crossman | Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, gives a mission brief to Secretary of...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Joshua Crossman | Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, gives a mission brief to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett on Sept. 23, 2020, at DEL 4’s Mission Control Station on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. Bourquin showcased DEL 4’s role in the U.S. Space Force and explained its vital role to national security.DEL 4’s mission is to provide strategic and theater missile warning to the United States and our International Partners. It manages weapon system architectures and ensures operations are intelligence-led, cyber-resilient, and driven by innovation, while postured to operate in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment . It is one of eight mission-oriented Deltas within the United States Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua T. Crossman) see less | View Image Page

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett visited Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Sept. 23, 2020, to observe the capabilities and role that Space Delta 4 (DEL 4) provides the United States Space Force.



Space Delta 4 showcased the U.S. Space Force’s role in protecting the nation and highlighted the benefit of the USSF’s organizational structure during Barrett’s first visit to a Space Delta.



“The U.S. Space Force mission at Buckley Garrison is organized for agile, innovative, and bold action,” said Barrett. “Zooming above the Earth at thousands of miles per hour, satellites operated by the Space Force are indispensable to national defense.”



One of the topics discussed was how to build on previous successes enabled by missile warning systems, such as when a 2nd Space Warning Squadron missile warning crew provided early warning of an Iranian ballistic missile attack against Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, alerting military officials and enabling them to make life-saving decisions.



“Missile warning systems, operated by Space Professionals assigned to Space Delta 4, are integral to protecting the U.S. homeland and the interests of our allies,” said Barrett.



In addition to providing Overhead Persistent Infrared surveillance to Combatant Commanders through a constellation of satellites known as the Space Based Infrared Systems (SBIRS), DEL 4 commands several powerful ground-based radars (GBRs). These radars are in key positions across the globe to provide early detection of Sea-Launched Ballistic Missiles and Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.



“I had the honor of introducing the Secretary of the Air Force to Space Delta 4’s extraordinary missile warning operations and the exceptional men and women of the SBIRS enterprise,” said Colonel Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander.



During the visit, leaders also discussed the Space Force’s organizational structure. With fewer levels of reporting and more authority at lower levels, officials cite more effective communication throughout the chain of command. This allows for more informative and accurate information to be passed along for better decision making.



“The more warning we can provide, the better off we’ll be at detecting exactly where the threats are going to land, and then give our people ample forewarning,” said Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier II, Space Delta 4 senior enlisted leader. “It’s imperative we provide these capabilities better than anyone else on the planet.”