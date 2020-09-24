Tennessee National Guard participates in the 2020 All-Guard Time Trials

Courtesy Photo | Senior Master Sgt. Steven Gill, Master Sgt. Chris Eargle, Chief Warrant Officer 3...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Master Sgt. Steven Gill, Master Sgt. Chris Eargle, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Victoria Murphy and Maj. Tammy Cook represented the Tennessee National Guard at the 2020 All-Guard Time Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sept. 20. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

OMAHA, Neb. – Four service members in the Tennessee National Guard competed against athletes from 34 different states in the 2020 All-Guard Time Trials at the Omaha Marathon, Sept. 20.



The 2020 All-Guard Time Trials is the pre-qualification race for the All-Guard Marathon Team, which is part of National Guard Military Competitions. Athletes must compete in the time trials to earn a coveted spot on the team.



Maj. Tammy Cook, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Victoria Murphy, Master Sgt. Chris Eargle, and Senior Master Sgt. Steven Gill represented Tennessee at the marathon.



“The race in Omaha was hard, much like every other marathon I have run,” said Cook. “What I like about marathon running is the mental challenge - if you mentally check out when the going gets tough, then you will have a bad race. The key is to stay positive and know that your training will get you through.”



Since becoming competitive, Cook has competed in ten marathons, 50-kilometer trail runs, iron-man triathlons, a century bike race, and an open water swim competition.



“To run in the National Guard Marathon has been on my bucket list for many years,” said Cook. “I was selected for the Tennessee Army National Guard Team back in 2013 but ran into issues with my knee and was not able to go. Fast forward to 2020, I was physically able to train for the 26.2-mile race and was once again selected for the team.”



All four competitors completed the marathon event, with Cook earning second in her age group.



“Taking home the second place trophy for my age group was a bonus. Running with National Guard Soldiers from all over the country was inspiring and motivating. I am grateful to be part of the Tennessee National Guard Team,” said Cook.



Gill, who also raced in the Endurance Team qualifier in August, earned a spot as an alternate on the National Guard Endurance Team.



“It was an honor to run with such an outstanding team and look forward to participating again in 2021 and improving my time to make the All-Guard Marathon Team,” said Gill.