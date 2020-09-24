Army Reserve Soldiers continue to train via virtual platforms

Courtesy Photo | 7305th Medical Training Support Battalion Training non-commissioned officer Sgt. 1st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 7305th Medical Training Support Battalion Training non-commissioned officer Sgt. 1st Class Antoinette Alberto, communicating with other team members prior to August’s annual training Sept. 24, 2020. The Army Reserve Medical Readiness and Training Command unit's annual training included modules from several software platforms that are approved by the Department of Defense for virtual training. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 7305th Medical Training Support Battalion from Sacramento, California have embraced the use of virtual platforms to overcome COVID-19 travel restrictions and keep their training on track.



The unit has leveraged several internet platforms that combined video teleconferencing, multimedia presentations, and file sharing capabilities to complete a variety of training objectives, including an Army Combat Fitness Test validation course, an Observer Controller/Trainer Academy course and Federal Emergency Management Agency classes.



“The flexibility of the virtual platform allowed new members of the 7305th MTSB to attend the Observer Controller/Trainer academy,” said Lt. Col. Martin Aurelio, one of the command’s senior observer controller trainers and a physical therapist from Concord, California. The OC/T academy course, hosted by the Regional Training Site – Medical, from Camp Parks, California, is necessary to equip Soldiers with the skills and knowledge needed to execute their training missions in 2021.



Training non-commissioned officer Sgt. 1st Class Antoinette Alberto, from Sacramento, explained that the courses were administered using live instruction through teleconferencing software while sharing slides and videos through screen sharing features.



“The objective was to train recently assigned Soldiers of the 7305th and also train future augmentees from the Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group,” said Alberto. The participants will receive additional hands-on training when they attend an upcoming exercise.



Members of the unit also participated in an Army Combat Fitness Test validation course at B.T. Collins Army Reserve Center, in Sacramento, California, August 20-22, 2020. The course prepares Soldiers to administer the ACFT, and was part of the unit’s two-week annual training.



Master fitness trainer Sgt. 1st Class Erika Acostalozada, from Elk Grove, California, explained that Soldiers who resided outside of the local area and were unable to physically attend the ACFT training event due to COVID-19 restrictions, were able to participate via a virtual platform.



Staff Sgt. Manuelito DeMayo, from Elk Grove, California, participated in the OC/T academy course and the ACFT courses.



“I gained valuable information throughout the virtual training,” said DeMayo. “The OC/T academy increased my confidence for coaching and mentoring the training audience and ultimately provide them a quality evaluation. The ACFT validation training provided me with the knowledge and practical exercises to administer the ACFT when it becomes the test of record.”



RTS-MED and the 7305th MTSB are part of the Medical Readiness and Training Command headquartered on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. MRTC enables the U.S. Armed Forces to maintain a ready status by providing annual campaign-quality joint accredited collective medical training exercises, including Global Medic, the largest joint patient movement and medical field training exercise within the within the Department of Defense. 7305th OC/T's play a key role in training the military medical forces during these exercises.