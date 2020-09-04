Swan 38 Memorial Scholarship assists wing members

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --

Annually the Hurricane Hunter Association acknowledges outstanding students in the 403rd Wing in the form of financial assistance through the SWAN 38’ Memorial Scholarship.



“This year there will be two $2,000 scholarships awarded to the recipients in their field of study,” said Tech. Sgt. Krystal Hernandez, Hurricane Hunters Association chairman. “Each year we honor the commitment and sacrifice made by Swan 38 and its crew and we’re proud to continue this memorial.”



The crew, assigned to the 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flying out of Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, was lost during a reconnaissance mission into Typhoon Bess over the South China Sea Oct. 12, 1974. The crew was flying an Air Force WC-130H, tail number 65-0965 with the call sign Swan 38, and preparing for their second pass through the typhoon when radio communication was lost. The Swan 38 crew members were: Capt. Edward R. Bushnell 1st Lt. Gary W. Crass, 1st Lt. Michael P. O'Brien, 1st Lt. Timothy J. Hoffman, Tech. Sgt. Kenneth G. Suhr, and Sgt. Detlef W. Ringler.



“The scholarships are available to all former and current members 403rd Wing and their dependents,” said Hernandez. “Members include reservists, civilians or retirees, who are working for or assigned to the 403rd Wing. Dependents must meet the (Department of Defense) dependent benefits criteria.”



Applicants must have been accepted for undergraduate enrollment at a regional accredited two-or-four-year U.S. college or university, and maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher for the previous five semesters. Individuals must complete the application, submit a 500-word essay explaining their career goals, and provide two letter of recommendation and official college transcripts. Additional details about the requirements and the application form, can be found at: http://www.hurricanehunters.com/swan38.htm



All scholarship application packages must be mailed to the Hurricane Hunter Association and received by June 1.



For additional information, contact Hernandez at krystal.hernandez.5@us.af.mil

