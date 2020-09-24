TSC Chapel Looking For Artists Wanting To Perform

Great Lakes (September 24, 2020)— Training Support Center’s (TSC) Great Lakes Bluejacket Memorial Chapel will host events in October showcasing the artistic talents of civilian and military staff.
On designated Fridays from 12 to 12:30 p.m. the stage will be open to musicians and vocalists to take the stage and entertain the staff. Entertainers are needed. TSC Command Chaplain Cmdr. Tim Gault is encouraging those who want to participate to contact him.
“Music is one of God’s greatest gifts to humanity,” Gault said. “Our chapel facility contains some beautiful instruments and a stage that was built for performances. I hope that we can take advantage of it this fall.”
Staff are free to choose the variety of music they wish to perform and those who attend are free to come and go as available.
A temperature check will be conducted prior to upon entering building 3. Members are must wear their mask until socially distanced and seated in the auditorium. The Bluejacket Memorial Chapel can host 50 to 80 guests with proper social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided in the chapel auditorium.
Staff interested in performing should contact Gault at timothy.d.gault@navy.mil or 847-688-5610.
