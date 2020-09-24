Sailor Earns Title of Master Chief Petty Officer at Training Support Center Great Lakes Ceremony

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 24, 2020) –Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes hosted an advancement pinning for a master chief petty officer (MCPO).



Currently working at Recruit Training Command (RTC) and former TSC Navy Military Training Instructor, Master Chief Electronics Technician Tamika Williams, native to St. Louis, Missouri, was given authorization to assume the title and wear the uniform of a MCPO during a frocking ceremony September 24.



"I am very proud today to welcome Master Chief Williams into the rank," said TSC Command Master Chief Randy Reid. "She is a proven leader and a truly valuable asset to the command."



Williams has served for 24 years and is currently. While on the TSC staff, Williams served in many capacities including as staff training officer.



“This has definitely been a long road for me but well worth it,” Williams said. “When I learned of the news I was overwhelmed with emotions, I had to take a minute to be able to catch my breath and respond to them.”



The ceremony, attended by staff from both RTC and TSC, was the highlight of her career.



“There are many people who have helped me along the way and have been an important factor to my success,” Williams said. “Mentors who have spent countless hours of their personal time guiding, challenging and showing me how to overcome the many obstacles I’ve had throughout my career; my leadership who trusted and placed me in challenging positions and accepted nothing short of success; my chiefs, petty officers and junior Sailors who I’ve had the great privilege of working for, they placed their trust in me, kept me motivated and focused, I am forever in debt to Sailors.”



Among the many staff members present to celebrate Williams’s accomplishment was TSC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton.



"What an honor it is to place a second star on this outstanding Sailor,” Sutton said. “This is a testament of her dedication to the Navy, her technical abilities as an electronics technician and outstanding leadership in guiding our Sailors down the path to success."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2020 Date Posted: 09.24.2020 16:00 Story ID: 378633 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Earns Title of Master Chief Petty Officer at Training Support Center Great Lakes Ceremony, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.